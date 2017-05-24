Blotter: May 24, 2017
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Clayton C. Coulter, 31, of Momence, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare on May 21. According to a release, Coulter delivered 10 Alprazolam pills in the 300 block of North Sunset Drive in St. Anne at 10:30 p.m. A judge set Coulter's bond at $25,000.
