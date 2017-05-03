Art Walk returns to Kankakee

Art Walk returns to Kankakee

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

One of Kankakee County's unique celebrations of local artists and historic homes is returning this weekend after a three-year hiatus. The Art Walk, put together by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, will take place in the Riverview Historic District of Kankakee on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
damian mailloux Apr 25 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr 12 That guy 7
J R Edwards Brush & Roller Apr 11 Looking at jobs 1
News How are illegal immigrants treated? Apr 9 Ice Man 3
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC