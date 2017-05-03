Art Walk returns to Kankakee
One of Kankakee County's unique celebrations of local artists and historic homes is returning this weekend after a three-year hiatus. The Art Walk, put together by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, will take place in the Riverview Historic District of Kankakee on Sunday.
