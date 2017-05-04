60th Anniversary: Carson and Jackie Cross
Carson and Jackie Cross, of Bonfield, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a mass at 5 p.m. on May 13 at the Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich. A dinner with their family will follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|15 hr
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC