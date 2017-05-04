60th Anniversary: Carson and Jackie C...

60th Anniversary: Carson and Jackie Cross

Carson and Jackie Cross, of Bonfield, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a mass at 5 p.m. on May 13 at the Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich. A dinner with their family will follow.

