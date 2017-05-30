50th Anniversary: Roy and Diana Cordes

Roy W. and Diana J. Cordes, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on May 28. Cordes and the former Diana Hull were married June 10, 1967, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Buckley. The couple has five children: Dawn Adams, of Alabama; April Van Heemst, of Kankakee; Jonathan Cordes, of Schaumburg; Sarah Leblebijian, of Bourbonanis; and Emily Boudreau, of Bourbonnais.

