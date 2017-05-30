50th Anniversary: David and Ellen Emling
Col. David and Ellen Emling, of Herscher, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a Mass at 5 p.m. on June 3 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. David and the former Ellen Hauert were married June 3, 1967, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.
