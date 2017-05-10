5 years for illegal gun possession

Maurice Terrell, 32, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the conclusion of his prison sentence. The sentencing of Terrell marks the seventh Kankakee County person to be sentenced to federal prison in the past three weeks through investigations of the Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force.

