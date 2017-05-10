5 years for illegal gun possession
Maurice Terrell, 32, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the conclusion of his prison sentence. The sentencing of Terrell marks the seventh Kankakee County person to be sentenced to federal prison in the past three weeks through investigations of the Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|7 hr
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC