2 Kankakee men arrested for Peoria robbery

Two Kankakee men and one from Chicago were arrested Saturday for robbing a U.S. Cellular store in Peoria and leading police on a vehicle chase. Lanail D. Davis, 27, of Kankakee, was charged with one count of armed robbery without a firearm and eight traffic violations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, improper lane usage and improper passing on the shoulder of a road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.