Woman speaks about dad accused of killing her mom
Vanessa LaGesse knows others will not understand how she can love her father, Thomas Small, who is accused of murdering her 26-year-old mother, Diane Marie Riordan Small, on Oct. 15, 1980. The only memories the 39-year-old LaGesse have are an 8x10 color photo of her mom talking on a telephone circa 1980; another photo with LaGesse sitting on a couch with her mother sent to her via text from a relative recently; and a pillow with a picture of herself and her parents made by an aunt as a Christmas gift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|damian mailloux
|Apr 12
|the wife
|3
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Details at Eleven
|9
|James baker
|Apr 7
|Lol
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC