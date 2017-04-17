Woman speaks about dad accused of killing her mom

Vanessa LaGesse knows others will not understand how she can love her father, Thomas Small, who is accused of murdering her 26-year-old mother, Diane Marie Riordan Small, on Oct. 15, 1980. The only memories the 39-year-old LaGesse have are an 8x10 color photo of her mom talking on a telephone circa 1980; another photo with LaGesse sitting on a couch with her mother sent to her via text from a relative recently; and a pillow with a picture of herself and her parents made by an aunt as a Christmas gift.

