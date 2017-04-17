Woman speaks about dad accused of kil...

Woman speaks about dad accused of killing her mom

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Vanessa LaGesse knows others will not understand how she can love her father, Thomas Small, who is accused of murdering her 26-year-old mother, Diane Marie Riordan Small, on Oct. 15, 1980. The only memories the 39-year-old LaGesse have are an 8x10 color photo of her mom talking on a telephone circa 1980; another photo with LaGesse sitting on a couch with her mother sent to her via text from a relative recently; and a pillow with a picture of herself and her parents made by an aunt as a Christmas gift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

