Wedding: Tomblin-Mosier
Taryn Tomblin, of Bourbonnais, and John Mosier, of Bourbonnais, were married May 21, 2016, in Manteno with the reception following at the Manteno Sportsman Club. Judge Gregory Householter officiated the ceremony.
