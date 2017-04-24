Tips on tai chi ahead of worldwide celebration
Instructor Eric Borreson leads a group in tai chi at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium as part of World Tai Chi Day. Tai chi instructor Gary Paruszkiewicz is the organizer of the World Tai Chi & Qigong Day event that will be held Saturday at the Kankakee Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brewery?
|Apr 21
|anonymous
|1
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|damian mailloux
|Apr 12
|the wife
|3
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Details at Eleven
|9
|James baker
|Apr 7
|Lol
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC