Take Back The Night rally includes powerful testimony

Cheryl Wells, a sexual assault survivor, shared her story Tuesday night during the "Take Back the Night" event, sponsored by Zonta Club of Kankakee and Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Abuse Linette Jackson, a sexual assault survivor from Bourbonnais, tells her story Tuesday night during a "Take Back the Night" event at the Presence-St. Mary's Conference Center in Kankakee.

