Riordan receives Legacy Award
At this year's Kankakee Area Music Awards, it's founder James Riordan was presented with the first annual Richard D. Veronda Legacy Award. This award honors those people who have made an impact in the lives of area musicians along with promoting music and the arts in the Kankakee River Valley area down through the years.
Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
