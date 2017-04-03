Public safety sales tax defeated again
The Kankakee County public safety sales tax referendum was defeated 53 percent to 47 percent with 14,125 total votes cast - pushing the backs of the county's law enforcement community firmly against the wall. It is the second time in 2 1/2 years the county has tried but failed to pass a sales tax increase.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
