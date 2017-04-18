Proposed ordinance opens door to concerns about county's animal control
Emotions ran high at Tuesday's meeting of the Kankakee County Board's Community Services Committee as animal rights activists and county officials clashed over a proposed animal control ordinance. The proposed ordinance would have applied fees and inspection standards to multi-pet households.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|damian mailloux
|Apr 12
|the wife
|3
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Details at Eleven
|9
|James baker
|Apr 7
|Lol
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC