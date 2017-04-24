Potter show and sale Saturday in Momence

Potter show and sale Saturday in Momence

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Wisconsin artist Amy Higgason's work features a fine line inlay technique, which results in different colors painted over carved drawings. Wisconsin artist Amy Higgason's work features a fine line inlay technique, which results in different colors painted over carved drawings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
damian mailloux Tue Armageddon 4
James baker Tue Armageddon 2
Brewery? Tue Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Tue Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr 12 That guy 7
J R Edwards Brush & Roller Apr 11 Looking at jobs 1
News How are illegal immigrants treated? Apr 9 Details at Eleven 9
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC