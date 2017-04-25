Police blotter: April 25, 2017
The subject hit the victim over the head with the gun, took his wallet and fled on foot. a A woman told Kankakee police when she arrived back at her home in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue at 4:42 p.m. on April 22, that she found a broken window on the west side of her home.
