Pills, fentanyl, LSD seized in Bourbonnais raid
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents confiscated 85 capsules containing suspected fentanyl and 98 "squares" of LSD during a raid in Bourbonnais on Thursday. Agents arrested 35-year-old Joshua J. Frost and 37-year-old Nicole J. Martinez and charged them with possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, as well as with child endangerment.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|3
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
