Pills, fentanyl, LSD seized in Bourbonnais raid

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents confiscated 85 capsules containing suspected fentanyl and 98 "squares" of LSD during a raid in Bourbonnais on Thursday. Agents arrested 35-year-old Joshua J. Frost and 37-year-old Nicole J. Martinez and charged them with possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, as well as with child endangerment.

