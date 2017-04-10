MusicFest lineup announced
The musical lineup for the Merchant Street MusicFest includes headliners Anthony Orio on Friday night and and Color Me Badd on Saturday. The festival is set for July 28-29 at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Wed
|That guy
|7
|damian mailloux
|Wed
|the wife
|3
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Details at Eleven
|9
|James baker
|Apr 7
|Lol
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
