Millikin dean's list
Several local students were recently named to the dean's list for the fall 2016 semester at Millikin University, including Michael Barber, of Beecher, a junior accounting major; Erica Forbes, of Bourbonnais, a senior biology major; Emma Wieliczko, of Bourbonnais, a senior instrumental, music education major; Haley Schuck, of Braceville, a freshman accounting major; Taylor Stuenkel, of Bradley, a senior communications major; Luke Azzarelli, of Kankakee, a senior elementary education major; Isaac Hopper, of Manhattan, a sophomore history major; Claire Greig, of Manteno, a sophomore nursing major; Jack Morgan, of Manteno, a sophomore information systems major; Anna Brutlag, of Milford, a senior elementary education major; Paige Lardi, of South Wilmington, a junior digital media marketing major; and Shelby Chesko, of Wilmington, a senior biology major.
