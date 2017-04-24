Mayor-elect reflects on start of a historic administration
Chasity Wells-Armstrong arrived to her victory party at the Acorn building in Kankakee to chants of "Chasity, Chasity, Chasity." The first-term alderwoman upset Mayor Nina Epstein, who became the city's first woman mayor when she won her first election eight years ago.
Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
