Man charged with drug-induced homicide is arrested after three-month search

A 25-year-old man wanted on a Kankakeee County warrant for drug-induced homicide was arrested by police in Hopkins Park on Thursday. Members of the Kankakee County Sheriff's police and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Javonta L. Davis for the outstanding charges that allege he sold fentanyl-laced heroin that killed at least one person in Bradley in November 2016.

