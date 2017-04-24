Man arrested in connection with Kankakee bank robbery
Police on Monday afternoon arrested a man on suspicion of robbing the Centrue Bank in downtown Kankakee - and they have taken another man in for questioning. Jay Etzel, the city's investigations commander, said the man who was arrested entered the South Schuyler Avenue bank around 11:30 a.m., demanding money.
