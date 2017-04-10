Man arrested for phone threat to school
Eric Wilhoyt, 45, of Bourbonnais, was taken into custody at his home shortly after threatening acts of violence. Police have charged him with threatening school building/staff, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
