Man arrested for attempted murder for shooting at good Samaritan

Chase J. Hubert, 21, who was held on $200,000 bond, was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm after he allegedly fired a shot at a woman who intervened in his domestic dispute. On March 22, Kankakee County sheriff's police were called to a trailer park in the 5100 block of South U.S. Route 45/52 when they say Hubert tried forcing his girlfriend into a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.