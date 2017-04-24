Man arrested for attempted murder for shooting at good Samaritan
Chase J. Hubert, 21, who was held on $200,000 bond, was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm after he allegedly fired a shot at a woman who intervened in his domestic dispute. On March 22, Kankakee County sheriff's police were called to a trailer park in the 5100 block of South U.S. Route 45/52 when they say Hubert tried forcing his girlfriend into a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Ice Man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC