Making 'em smile at Blue's: After 40 years, Connie's ready to retire
Connie Suprenant, wearing a tiara that says "Retired," smiles as a customer at the Blue's Cafe in Kankakee wishes her well in retirement. A steady stream of breakfast customers wished her well and told her they will miss her as she worked the cash register Friday morning.
