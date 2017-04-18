Kankakee's quarries: The 'hole' story
This kiln at the south end of the Bird Quarry was used heat to convert limestone into building lime, a component of mortar, cement, and plaster. The photo was taken from the quarry floor, looking to the southeast, in about 1900.
