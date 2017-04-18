Kankakee school board pleased with superintendent's performance
The Kankakee School District 111 board on Tuesday gave Superintendent Genevra Walters a new five-year contract that essentially extends her stay with the district an extra year. Walters will earn $207,950 next school year, which is a 2.5 percent increase over her salary from this year.
