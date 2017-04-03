Kankakee police chief resigns, day after mayor loses re-election

After serving in the department for nearly 35 years, Kankakee Police Chief Larry Regnier, shown here back in 2015, announced his retirement one day after Mayor Nina Epstein lost her re-election bid. After serving in the department for nearly 35 years, Kankakee Police Chief Larry Regnier, shown here back in 2015, announced his retirement one day after Mayor Nina Epstein lost her re-election bid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.