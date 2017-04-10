Kankakee man sentenced to 7 years on ...

Kankakee man sentenced to 7 years on federal weapons charges

A 33-year-old Kankakee man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of weapons possession by a felon. Andre Davis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce last week.

