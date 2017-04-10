Kankakee man sentenced on weapons charge

Kankakee man sentenced on weapons charge

A 35-year-old Kankakee man with prior felony convictions has been sentenced in U.S. District Court for illegal possession of a gun on Monday. William D. Roper was sentenced to 7A1 2 years in federal prison.

