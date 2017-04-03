Join us at the movies this spring
And what's better than a free night at the movies? That's exactly what subscribers of the Daily Journal can enjoy on three separate evenings this spring, when our "Spring Film Series'' makes its return. It all begins next Wednesday when "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'' will be shown at 7 p.m. On May 10, "Dirty Dancing'' will be screened, and on June 14 "Wayne's World'' will be shown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|59 min
|tomin cali
|1
|James baker
|Fri
|Lol
|1
|damian mailloux
|Thu
|ifonly
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC