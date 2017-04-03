Join us at the movies this spring

And what's better than a free night at the movies? That's exactly what subscribers of the Daily Journal can enjoy on three separate evenings this spring, when our "Spring Film Series'' makes its return. It all begins next Wednesday when "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'' will be shown at 7 p.m. On May 10, "Dirty Dancing'' will be screened, and on June 14 "Wayne's World'' will be shown.

