Jefferson announces fight with Ayala for 155-pound title

Nico Jefferson, 32, of Kankakee, will fight Oscar Ayala for the 155-pound title at MoreMMA Classic 12 at the Kankakee Valley Park District's RecCenter on May 13. Nico Jefferson thought he had a storybook ending to his amateur fighting career when he knocked Cam Bilyard out at MoreMMA Classic 11 in Kankakee on Feb. 18. He thought that 170-pound title fight would be his last in his hometown, but it is not. The 32-year-old will fight in Kankakee again on May 13, when he battles Oscar Ayala for the 155-pound title at MoreMMA Classic 12 at the Kankakee Valley Park District's RecCenter.

