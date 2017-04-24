ISP arrest 3 in Kankakee, Iroquois

ISP arrest 3 in Kankakee, Iroquois

15 hrs ago

On April 21, Jebba L. Biddle-White, 47, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a trooper observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder with its four-way flashers activated on Interstate 57 at mile marker 310 in Kankakee County. a A report of reckless driving by a truck tractor with semi-trailer on southbound I-57 led to the arrest of Darryl D. Davison, 51, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of drugs.

