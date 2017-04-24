ISP arrest 3 in Kankakee, Iroquois
On April 21, Jebba L. Biddle-White, 47, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a trooper observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder with its four-way flashers activated on Interstate 57 at mile marker 310 in Kankakee County. a A report of reckless driving by a truck tractor with semi-trailer on southbound I-57 led to the arrest of Darryl D. Davison, 51, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|damian mailloux
|Tue
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Tue
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Tue
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Details at Eleven
|9
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC