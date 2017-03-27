In plea for more sales tax, a similar story in Grundy
On Tuesday, voters there will be asked to up their sales tax rate to pay for public safety after losing millions of tax revenue. That's because Grundy had been banking on money from an identical sales-tax sharing strategy Kankakee used and one that ultimately was banned by the state under pressure from major Cook County taxing districts, including the RTA and the city of Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|3
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC