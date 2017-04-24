Hospice of Kankakee Valley celebrates 35 years
Hospice of Kankakee Valley will be celebrating its 35th year serving the community on May 18 with an anniversary gala at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee. "Riverside has been instrumental to our success over the years, and we're deeply honored and humbled," said HKV Executive Director Connie Lemon.
