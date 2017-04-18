Heard On Street: IKO adding jobs through expansion
IKO Roofing in the South-Tec Industrial Park complex in south Kankakee is expanding as the groundwork for a 15,000-square-foot addition has begun. Derek Fee , spokesman for IKO North America, said the new production line will be devoted to what he labeled as an "Ice & Water Shield" rubberized peel-and-stick layer that would be placed under roofing shingles.
