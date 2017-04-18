Heard On Street: IKO adding jobs thro...

Heard On Street: IKO adding jobs through expansion

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

IKO Roofing in the South-Tec Industrial Park complex in south Kankakee is expanding as the groundwork for a 15,000-square-foot addition has begun. Derek Fee , spokesman for IKO North America, said the new production line will be devoted to what he labeled as an "Ice & Water Shield" rubberized peel-and-stick layer that would be placed under roofing shingles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brewery? 9 hr anonymous 1
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr 12 That guy 7
damian mailloux Apr 12 the wife 3
J R Edwards Brush & Roller Apr 11 Looking at jobs 1
News How are illegal immigrants treated? Apr 9 Details at Eleven 9
James baker Apr 7 Lol 1
report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14) Apr 5 Daniel 4
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC