GiGi's Playhouse to open new, expanded location Saturday
Five-year-old A. J. Lonergan plays on brightly colored stability balance discs while his mom helps set up the new facility at Gigi's Playhouse where he is a client. While the discs are used in physical therapy treatments, A. J. likes to shout out the colors of each disc as he steps on it.
Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|damian mailloux
|Apr 12
|the wife
|3
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Details at Eleven
|9
|James baker
|Apr 7
|Lol
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
