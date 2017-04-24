Gabriel Durham, the first to fall at ...

Gabriel Durham, the first to fall at Gettysburg

Gabriel Durham was four months short of his 20th birthday when he enlisted as a member of McClellan's Dragoons on Aug. 2, 1861. David L. Durham, younger brother of Gabriel, operated a book and stationery store in downtown Kankakee for many years in the late 1800s.

