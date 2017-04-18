Funding shift means end to men's shelter at Salvation Army

The 13-bed men's emergency shelter at The Salvation Army in Kankakee will permanently close on July 31 as a result of funding shifts with the U.S Department of Housing & Urban Development. Major Michele Heaver informed the Kankakee City Council Monday night that the expected funding of $104,095 had been reduced by $74,000, meaning only $30,000 would have been coming to the city shelter.

