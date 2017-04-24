Farmers' markets ready to open
Kankakee will open its season at 8 a.m. Saturday with an opening musical performance by former contestant on "The Voice" and Momence native Lupe Carroll. As in past years, it will set up in the parking lot near the intersection of Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Ice Man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC