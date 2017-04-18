Epstein gives farewell remarks at cou...

Epstein gives farewell remarks at council meeting

Tuesday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Noting that the May 1 Kankakee City Council meeting will be about incoming Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, outgoing Mayor Nina Epstein gave her formal departing remarks to the council at the conclusion of Monday's meeting. Wells-Armstrong, a 5th Ward Democratic alderwoman since May 2015, will be sworn into office in two weeks as a result of her April 4 municipal election victory over Republican Epstein and independent Jim Stokes in the three-way mayoral race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

