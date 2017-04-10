Entries sought for Bradley Loyalty Day Parade
The annual Loyalty Day Parade is set for April 30 in Bradley, and the deadline to place an entry in the event is next Tuesday. The parade is sponsored by the Bourbonnais Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9961 and its auxiliary.
