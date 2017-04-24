Editor's Notes: How I learned about GiGi's Playhouse

You might even remember a front page story in the Daily Journal on April 19. It was about the new, expanded Kankakee County home for GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center, now located in Suite A of Kankakee's South Tec building. That changed for me a week ago, when I attended the annual GiGi's Playhouse Tinley Park 2017 "I have a voice" Gala along with my wife and members of her family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.