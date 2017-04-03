Early voting close to projections
Introduced more than 10 years ago, early voting gives voters a chance to cast their ballots within 40 days of Election Day. "We're about where we usually are for an election," Kankakee County Clerk Bruce Clark said on Monday afternoon as early voting was wrapping up.
