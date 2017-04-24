Drug take back Saturday at mall
If you have expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs you would like to dispose, several area local police agencies are sponsoring their latest drug take back event at Northfield Square mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
