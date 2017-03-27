Documentary takes on sexual assault and cyberbullying
Daisy Coleman is one of the subjects of the Netflix documentary "Audrie and Daisy." A free screening of the film will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Feed Arts and Cultural Center in Kankakee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
