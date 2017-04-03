Documentary takes on sexual assault a...

Documentary takes on sexual assault and cyber bullying

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Maria Valarezo, the clinical coordinator for KC- CASA speaks during a panel discussion following a screening of the film, "Audrie & Daisy" at the Feed Arts and Cultural Center in Kankakee. A young man and woman listen to a panel discussion following a screening of the film "Audrie & Daisy" at the Feed Arts and Cultural Center in Kankakee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How are illegal immigrants treated? Sun Details at Eleven 9
James baker Apr 7 Lol 1
damian mailloux Apr 6 ifonly 1
report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14) Apr 5 Daniel 4
News Piper found guilty (Aug '09) Mar 27 Ashley 2
Jacob Rowe Mar 22 Friend 2
Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14) Mar 22 Welcome 25
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC