Cooper loses to Spriggs on Kankakee park board

Lifelong Kankakee resident Bill Spriggs, a former Kankakee Valley Park District employee, defeated incumbent Lisa Cooper for the only KVPD commissioner that was up for election. "It's a step in the right direction for the park board and for the parks," Spriggs said.

