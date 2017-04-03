Cooper loses to Spriggs on Kankakee park board
Lifelong Kankakee resident Bill Spriggs, a former Kankakee Valley Park District employee, defeated incumbent Lisa Cooper for the only KVPD commissioner that was up for election. "It's a step in the right direction for the park board and for the parks," Spriggs said.
