Club News: April 29, 2017

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present "Spamalot" at 7 p.m. today and May 6 and 2 p.m. Sunday and May 7, located at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Lovingly ripped off from Monty Python's cult classic, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the musical follows Arthur and his band, who set out on a quest to acquire the Holy Grail.

