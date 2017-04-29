Club News: April 29, 2017
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present "Spamalot" at 7 p.m. today and May 6 and 2 p.m. Sunday and May 7, located at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Lovingly ripped off from Monty Python's cult classic, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the musical follows Arthur and his band, who set out on a quest to acquire the Holy Grail.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Ice Man
|3
