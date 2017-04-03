Chasity wins in mayoral upset: 'This is a movement'
Chasity Wells-Armstrong arrived to her victory party at the Acorn building in Kankakee to chants of "Chasity, Chasity, Chasity." The first-term alderwoman upset Mayor Nina Epstein, who became the city's first woman mayor when she won her first election eight years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC